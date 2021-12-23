STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP, Trinamool fight for Goa pie intensifies

As the political atmosphere in poll-bound Goa begins to heat up, the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, both seeking a toehold in the state, are taking potshots at each other.

Published: 23rd December 2021

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a meeting in Goa on Wednesday | TWITTER

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  As the political atmosphere in poll-bound Goa begins to heat up, the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, both seeking a toehold in the state, are taking potshots at each other. After AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said TMC does not stand anywhere in the race in Goa, TMC retorted that the statement “reflects political immaturity and desperation”.

“I think you people give a lot of importance to TMC, which doesn’t have even a 1% vote share as of now. It came to Goa only three months back. Democracy doesn’t work like this. You need to work hard, you need to work among people,” Kejriwal said in Goa. 

In response, TMC said it is for the people of Goa to decide who should be taken seriously. “We firmly believe in WORKING FOR PEOPLE and STANDING BESIDE THEM through thick & thin. Those indulging in election forecasting & vote share predictions are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation. Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously!” the TMC tweeted.

TMC’s state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Kejriwal’s comments were due to the “local compulsion” of Goa politics. Though Kejriwal had publicly called TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee his “elder sister”, the run-up to the Goa election seems to have forced the two parties to criticise each other.

The TMC, which is seeking to make a foray in national politics, has announced that it will contest all seats in the 2022 election in the state. AAP had contested the 2017 Assembly polls and got a 6 per cent vote share.

