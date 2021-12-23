Captain Amarinder fooled Punjabis in drug case, says Sidhu

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh stating that the latter “fooled” the people of Punjab by “wrongly” claiming that the high-profile drug case probe report involving Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh

Majithia was with the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a sealed cover.

Sidhu said, “Amarinder shielded Majithia and befooled the people of Punjab by wrongly saying that the drug probe report was with the high court in a sealed cover. In fact, the court had handed over the report to him and asked him to take action as per the law. From these actions, it is evident that he connived with the NDA government at the Centre as SAD was a part of it then and that he protected Majithia.”

He claimed his earlier decision to resign, which he withdrew later, from the post of party president over the appointments of police and judicial officers in the state has now been justified. Hitting out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Sidhu said the former’s statement on the drug case that the ED and STF reports against Majithia were a ‘political stunt’ indicated his connivance with the SAD.

“Kejriwal had apologised to Majithia in the defamation case filed by the latter. This has exposed his double standards,” he said. Sidhu also sought investigation into the “deal” between AAP and Akalis, which he claimed, prevented Punjab Roadways buses from plying on the lucrative route from Punjab to the Delhi airport.