Cop, young civilian fall to militant firing in Srinagar

The ASI sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing by militants, who managed to escape after the attack.

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of J&K Police and a civilian were shot dead by militants in Kashmir on Wednesday evening. A police official said the militants fired from point blank range towards ASI Mohammad Ashraf in Bijbehara, Anantnag in south Kashmir in the evening.

The ASI sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing by militants, who managed to escape after the attack. He was rushed to Army hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries. Immediately after the attack, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area, formed  a cordon and launhed a search operation to track the militants responsible for the attack. However, no arrests were reported.

Half an hour earlier (at around 6 pm), militants had fired at a youth at Merjanpora area of Eidgah in downtown Srinagar. Identified as Rouf Ahmad, the youth sustained critical bullet injuries. He was rushed to the  SMHS hospital. Doctors, however, said that he succumbed to the injuries.

After the attack, police and paramilitary men launched a search operation in the area to track down the militants responsible for killing of the youth. Wednesday’s attack in Srinagar took place a day after militants had fired on a police party in Soura area in downtown Srinagar. 

