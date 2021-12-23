STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC to hear Juhi Chawla's plea against setting up of 5G wireless networks on January 25

The court in its order said, "It appears that the suit was for publicity. Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created the disruption thrice."

Actress Juhi Chawla (Photo | Instagram videograb/@ iamjuhichawla)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 23, 2021, said it will hear actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla's plea challenging the single bench order which had dismissed a lawsuit filed against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country on January 25, 2022.

The Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Thursday adjourned the matter for January 25, 2022, and said that there is no urgency in the matter.

"Today our board is very heavy, hearing in the matter will take time," said Justice Sanghi.

Thereafter, Senior Advocate and Congress leader Salman Khurshid appeared on behalf of the plaintiff in the matter asked the court to keep the matter after vacation.

In her appeal, Juhi Chawla stated that the single bench order dismissing the suit is bad in law as a suit can only be dismissed once it has been allowed to be registered as a suit by the Court.

The actor further stated that the single bench imposed costs on her even after plaint had not been permitted by him to make sure into a 'suit', and acting without jurisdiction, contrary to the law.

She also challenged the single judge's finding that the motion was preferred only to gain publicity, whose motive was inferred by the learned single judge merely from the fact that Plaintiff had circulated the video-conferencing link of the High Court on her social media accounts which had resulted in the repeated disruption of the Court proceedings held on June 4, 2021.

Single Bench of Justice JR Midha had dismissed the lawsuit filed by actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

The bench of Justice JR Midha while passing the judgement had said that Plaintiffs (Juhi Chawla and the other two petitioners) abused the process of law and imposed costs of Rs 20 lakh on plaintiffs.

The court in its order said, "It appears that the suit was for publicity. Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created the disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption."

According to the petition, the plaintiffs sought direction from the "arrayed defendants" to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and every type of living organism and to produce their studies regarding radiofrequency (RF) radiation in support.

The spokesperson further said that if not already conducted, efficient research should also be conducted without the participation of private interests. 

