STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gupkar Alliance to move SC if draft plan is not revised

The delimitation exercise is being carried out under the 2011 census according to which Kashmir had a population of 6,888,475 (56.28%), while Jammu region had 5,350,811 (43.71%).

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Even though the Gupkar Alliance has threatened to move Supreme Court if the draft proposal of six additional seats for Jammu and only one for Kashmir by the Delimitation Commission figures in its final report, People’s Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone has said that the Commission’s report is legally unchallengeable.

Talking to this daily, NC MP and Gupkar Alliance coordinator Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said the alliance would be jointly moving Supreme Court if the draft proposal figures in the Commission’s final report.

On Monday, at its meeting with five associate members (3 NC MPs and 2 BJP MPs) from J&K, the Delimitation Commission proposed in its draft six additional seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir. It also proposed seven seats for SCs and nine for STs.

The delimitation exercise is being carried out under the 2011 census according to which Kashmir had a population of 6,888,475 (56.28%), while Jammu region had 5,350,811 (43.71%). “Our reasoning is, the delimitation exercise offends Constitutional values and ethics. Delimitation Commission organises powers under J&K Re-Organisation Act which is under challenge in Supreme Court. It is under judicial scrutiny,” Masoodi said.

He said in their letter to the Delimitation Commission on February 17, they had informed that the exercise is unconstitutional. “I told Commission head Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai on Monday that it will be preempting the Supreme Court judgment and will be against the core Constitutional values.” People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone said the report cannot be challenged. “It cannot be legally challenged in a court of law,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
supreme court gupkar alliance
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp