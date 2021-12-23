STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hate speech row: Trinamool demands action against Dharma Sansad organisers

All-India Trinamool Congress national spokesman Saket Gokhale lodged a complaint in this connection at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district.

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A senior TMC leader on Thursday demanded immediate action against organisers and speakers of a Dharma Sansad held recently in Haridwar, where hate speeches were allegedly made against a community.

All-India Trinamool Congress national spokesman Saket Gokhale lodged a complaint in this connection at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district, asking the SHO to register an FIR within 24 hours.

Gokhale, who shared a copy of his complaint on his Twitter handle, also set the police a deadline of December 27 to arrest organisers of the Dharma Sansad and those who allegedly delivered inflammatory and violence-provoking speeches against the Muslims at the event.

If an FIR is not registered against those involved within 24 hours, a plaint will be made to the judicial magistrate, Gokhale said in his complaint to the SHO.

At the event, several speakers allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches, calling for the killing of people from the minority community.

He also shared links of the video clip, in which the speakers are seen making hate speeches.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20, the Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against the Muslims.

