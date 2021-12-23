STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's Omicron tally at 236, Maharashtra records highest cases of new variant 

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291.

The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

An increase of 101 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

