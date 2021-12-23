STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into death of shooter Konica Layak 

Konica Layak, a national-level shooter who hailed from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, was found hanging in her hostel room in Howrah's Bali.

Published: 23rd December 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of 26-year-old shooter Konica Layak in neighbouring West Bengal.

The national-level shooter, who hailed from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, was found hanging in her hostel room in Howrah's Bali.

West Bengal Police said that she had left behind a note blaming "depression" for her suicide.

Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha, along with Layak's parents, however, met the chief minister on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" behind the shooter's death, and demanded punishment for the culprits.

Soren directed Home Department Principal Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka and Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha to investigate the matter.

The chief minister informed Layak's parents that the Jharkhand government will investigate the matter on its own and will contact the West Bengal administration if needed, and assured them that they will get justice if any wrongdoing is found.

The shooter, who had won a few medals at the Jharkhand state level, was training along with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata.

