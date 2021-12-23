STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai Police in case related to social media post on farmers

The city police had earlier told the HC that they would not arrest Kangana Ranaut till January 25, 2022, over her social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group.

Published: 23rd December 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appears before the Mumbai Police in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post on farmers' protest, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appears before the Mumbai Police in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post on farmers' protest, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai Police on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group, her lawyer said.

Ranaut reached the Khar police station around 11 am.

An FIR was registered there against her last month following a complaint by a Sikh organisation.

Her lawyer Rizwan Sidiquee said she reached the police station to record her statement.

The police earlier this month issued a notice to her for questioning.

Her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on December 22.

However, on Wednesday, her lawyer sought another date for appearance.

The city police had earlier told the HC that they would not arrest Ranaut till January 25, 2022 over her social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group.

The police had made the statement after the high court said the issue involved the larger question of Ranaut's fundamental right to free speech and that the court would have to grant her some ad-interim relief.

Ranaut had approached the HC, seeking that the FIR registered against her at Khar police station be quashed.

The FIR was registered against Ranaut following a complaint made by some members of a Sikh body that claimed the actor, through her Instagram post, had portrayed the farmers' protest on Delhi borders as a Khalistani movement.

The police registered the case against Ranaut on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments, under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Kangana farmers Kangana Mumbai police Kangana Ranaut farmers Bombay High Court
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp