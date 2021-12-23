Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

CMRI celebrates 52nd foundation day

The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) observed the 52nd foundation day with some of its young and adult patients who had undergone complicated transplant procedures and other complex treatments and got a second lease of life. Paediatric kidney transplant is a unique service offered by the Renal Science team of the healthcare unit. Expressing his appreciation for all the doctors and other healthcare staff of the institute, Dr Simmardeep Gill, the CEO of CK Birla Hospitals, said, “We are striving to achieve a complete digital health set-up and trying to incorporate better use of technology in healthcare.”

State JEE applications start from December 24

The state joint entrance examination board has announced that candidates will have to submit applications online from December 24 to January 10 to appear for the state JEE next year. The test to screen engineering aspirants will be held in-person on April 23 next year. A notice issued by the JEE says that the candidates can make corrections in their application form online and download the revised confirmation page from January 11 to 13. Admit card can be downloaded from April 18 to 23. Paper-I (mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper-II (physics and chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm. The AICTE, the apex body that regulates engineering education in the country, has already stated that all engineering aspirants have to clear test to enroll in a BTech programme.

Keel of fifth anti-submarine warship laid

Celebrating Government of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineering (GRSE) Ltd, a defence PSU and leading warship building company in the country, laid the keel of the fifth of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts (ASWSWCs) being constructed at GRSE unit in Kolkata. As per GRSE’s custom, the keel of the 5th ASWSWC was laid by Shyamal Kumar Sikdar, a senior operative of the manufacturing unit. The design of the ship has been done completely in-house by GRESE.

Covid protocols at college convocation

St Xavier’s College, Park Street, will hold convocation on February 19 with full attendance of the graduate students and in adherence to the Covid protocols. From every department, the first 20 students based on their marks have been invited to attend the convocation to avoid crowding as much as possible. The rest will get their certificates through post. “In the 2022 convocation, all the 2,885 graduating students will be invited. A pandal will be set on the football ground so physical distance can be maintained,” said an official of the institute. Since in-person classes resumed on November 16, the college has invited all the graduate students for the event.

