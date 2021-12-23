Ludhiana court blast: Political blame game erupts in Punjab; CJI expresses shock

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday said the blast in the Ludhiana district court complex was an "unfortunate" incident and demanded that those behind the explosion and recent attempts of sacrilege in Punjab be put behind bars "at the earliest".

It claimed that the blast in the Ludhiana district court complex and the two consecutive attempts to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala indicate that "some people" want to disturb the peace in Punjab under a conspiracy "in view of the state Assembly polls" due to be held early next year.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also targeted the ruling Congress in Punjab over these incidents and questioned its competence, alleging that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government has "completely failed" in maintaining law and order in the state.

Earlier in the day, a blast inside the Ludhiana district court complex left a person dead and three injured.

The explosion that took place in the washroom on the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and the windows of vehicles parked on the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conveyed his condolences to the family members of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"First disrespect (sacrilege), now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace in Punjab. Punjab's three crore people will not allow their plans to succeed. We have to hold each other's hands," he said in a tweet, adding, "Sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said it seems that "some people" want to disturb the peace in Punjab as the Assembly polls are round the corner.

"Very sad. It is unfortunate. First sacrilege, now such a thing (blast) has happened. With the election nearing, it seems that some people want to disturb the peace in Punjab," he told a press conference when asked for his reaction on the blast.

"The law enforcement agencies must be working on it. I request that they take it very seriously. If some people are trying to do these things for political gains, they (law enforcement agencies) must expose them," Sisodia added.

In a video message, AAP spokesperson and the co-in charge of the party's political affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha, echoed the views of his party colleagues.

"First sacrilege, now bomb blast in Punjab -- all these are being done under a conspiracy to disrupt the atmosphere of peace in Punjab in view of the upcoming election in the state.

We want to tell those anti-social forces that the people of Punjab are peace-loving, they will maintain peace by holding each other's hands," he said.

Training his guns at the Congress, Chadha said the blast and the recent sacrilege attempts in Punjab underscore "the failure and incompetence" of the Channi government.

"All these incidents show that the Channi government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state," he said and demanded that the police put the real culprits behind these incidents in jail at the earliest.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said as the Assembly polls are drawing near, some anti-national forces are trying spread anarchy in the state.

Channi said this after a bomb blast in the Ludhiana district courts complex left one person dead and five injured.

The CM also expressed apprehension that the person who died in the blast might be operating the bomb.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, the CM said, "As elections are nearing, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and people should also be alert."

Channi said earlier sacrilege attempts were made but they did not succeed.

Now, this blast has been carried out, the CM said.

Channi, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also visited a hospital in Ludhiana and enquired about the health of those injured in the blast.

Channi told reporters in Ludhiana, prima facie, it appears that the person who died in the incident was operating the bomb.

Five people were injured in this incident and they are out of danger, the CM said terming the blast as an "unfortunate incident".

He expressed fear that an attempt is being made to "spread anarchy" in Punjab, ahead of the state Assembly polls.

"I want to make it clear that peace will be maintained at all costs," he said.

"Our police are capable of maintaining law and order," he said.

"But which agencies were trying to disturb Punjab's peace will become clear as investigations are on," he said, adding that those responsible will be dealt with sternly.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Thursday expressed deep shock over the blast inside the Ludhiana district courts complex that left one person dead and three others injured, saying such incidents in quick succession across the country is a "worrisome" trend.

He hoped that law-enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stake holders.

Expressing grave concern at the "lack of adequate security in court complexes", he said "Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country are a worrisome trend."

The CJI also called Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Ravi Shankar Jha to inquire about the development.

Justice Ramana offered condolences to the bereaved members of the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery of those injured.

The blast took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex and was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.