Mamata not given chance to speak during CMs' virtual meeting with PM

Banerjee was not given the chance to speak at the 'Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav' meeting as her name was not on the list of speakers.

Published: 23rd December 2021 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Modi Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Wednesday made to wait for over two hours during a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was not given a chance to speak, a top source at the state secretariat said.

Banerjee was not given the chance to speak at the 'Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav' meeting as her name was not on the list of speakers, he told PTI.

The chief minister has expressed displeasure over the incident, which has also anguished the entire state administration, the source said.

Chief ministers of other states were also present in the meeting chaired by the prime minister, he added.

