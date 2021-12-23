STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meeting this week to discuss Covid booster shots

Sources in the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said the panel is meeting this week to deliberate on additional shots of Covid-19

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot in US (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid fresh scientific understanding that Covid-19 booster doses may cut the risk of death in the most vulnerable by at least 5%, the country’s top advisory body on immunisation is set to meet again to discuss additional doses and vaccination for kids.

Sources in the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said the panel is meeting this week to deliberate on additional shots of Covid-19 vaccines for those categorised as the high-risk and vulnerable population groups and those under 18 years of age.

“We are meeting again this week and all the latest evidence as well as the WHO policy and advisories on the Omicron variant will be discussed before we finalise our recommendation,” said a senior member of the panel. The last meeting of NTAGI, held on December 6, had not given any recommendations either on additional vaccinations or shots for kids, mainly due to difference of opinion among members and lack of concrete statistical evidence from India.

Recently, researchers from the Imperial College, London, and some other institutions estimated that prioritising boosters for the elderly and high-risk groups ahead of an Omicron wave could reduce deaths by an additional 5% compared to using those doses on younger age groups.

A senior epidemiologist associated with ICMR, meanwhile, said a policy that prioritises boosters for any special groups of populations over full vaccination for younger people may contradict India’s current policy of prioritising full vaccination for all adults first, as suggested by the WHO.

In India, demand for booster doses on the other hand, has intensified with many doctors and sections of public health experts citing concerns regarding waning immunity and growing evidence that boosters can help save the lives of the elderly, the immuno-compromised and those with chronic health ailments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid booster shots omicron
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp