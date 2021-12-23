STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: 14 overseas travelers test positive for COVID after landing in Indore in one month

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: As many as 14 overseas travelers who landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh in the last one month have tested positive for COVID-19 amid concerns over Omicron variant, an official said here on Thursday.

Of 3,300 persons who flew to Indore from foreign countries via different airports in the country in the last one month, 2,100 were screened, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya.

Fourteen of them tested positive for the viral infection, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to ascertain if they have contracted Omicron variant, he added.

The report of the NCDC was awaited, he said.

The state government was informed about nearly 800 passengers who traveled to various districts after landing at the Indore airport, Dr Saitya said.

Efforts were on to trace the remaining passengers so that they can be tested, he added.

With 30 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,581 on Thursday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,859 after 19 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,531 as no fatality was reported during the day, the official said.

There are now 191 active coronavirus cases in the state, he said.

As many as 62,538 swab samples were examined during the day, pushing the number of coronavirus tests carried out in MP so far to 2,32,17,340, the official added.

A total of 10,06,56,990 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far to people in the state, including 4,65,687 on Thursday, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,581, new cases 30, death toll 10,531, recoveries 7,82,859, active cases 191, total tests 2,32,17,340.

Comments

