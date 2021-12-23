STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEET-PG counselling delay: IMA seeks PM's intervention in resolving issue

Due to legal impediments, the counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45,000 doctors in the frontline, the IMA said.

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM Modi. (Photo | PIB India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the strike of resident doctors against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, the Indian Medical Association on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in resolving the crisis and augmenting manpower to face a possible third wave of Covid infections.

The doctors' body warned that if the issue is not resolved at the earliest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be "forced to adopt direct democratic participation along with the resident doctors".

The NEET-PG exam was held in September.

Due to legal impediments, the counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45,000 doctors in the frontline, the IMA said.

"As the NEET-PG exam was not held in January 2021, the aggressive second wave was handled by limited manpower of doctors and resulted in the loss of more than 2,000 noble professional souls in the Covid war.

"At that time 1,60,000 doctors were appearing for the exams and waiting for the examination to be held relentlessly for the eight months, without involving in the Covid care," the IMA said in a statement.

Now, in view of the impending third wave, if this PG counselling is not held, then with the limited manpower it will be too difficult to handle the third wave of Covid infections, it said.

The IMA appealed to the prime minister to personally intervene in the matter.

"The resident doctors are raising the genuine demands and till now it is not properly resolved.

IMA demands the issues of reservation policy which is the prerogative of the government shall not be mixed with the schedule of the counselling and the larger decisions of that reservation shall be taken at an appropriate time on successive counselling.

"On behalf of the 3.5 lakh doctors of this country, we express our moral support to the resident doctors who are fighting for the rights and herewith request the Health Ministry to resolve this matter quickly with the compassionate advice and intervention of the prime minister to restore normalcy, lest the IMA will be forced to adopt direct democratic participation along with the resident doctors."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET-PG Indian Medical Association PM Modi
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp