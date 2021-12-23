STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA files chargesheet in case of targeted killing of man by Khalistan Tiger Force operatives

The case regarding the targeted killing of Lal by Sharma and Ram Singh was registered in Punjab in November last year, the official added.

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MOHALI: The NIA filed a chargesheet on Thursday against four men for their alleged involvement in the killing of Manohar Lal, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operatives, an official said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Mohali under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act against Kamaljeet Sharma of Moga, Ram Singh of Ferozepur, Arshdeep Singh of Moga, who is presently living in Canada, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Jalandhar, who is also living in Canada, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The case regarding the targeted killing of Lal by Sharma and Ram Singh was registered in Punjab in November last year, the official added.

Nijjar, a self-styled chief of the KTF and a designated terrorist, along with his associate Arshdeep Singh, had formed a terrorist gang and recruited gangsters Sharma, Ram Singh and others for extorting money from businessmen in Punjab and carry out targeted killings to disturb the communal harmony in the state, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalistan Tiger Force Manohar Lal NIA Dera Sacha Sauda
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp