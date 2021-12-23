No response from Bengal Health Department over holding 'Poush Mela': Visva-Bharati University VC

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Visva-Bharati University has put the ball in the court of the West Bengal government about the uncertainty over organising the heritage 'Poush Mela', saying there was no response from the health department over holding the annual event in Santiniketan.

The fair is held in the month of 'Poush' (December) in the Bengali calendar Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty said the central university, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, had thrice written to the health secretary since October seeking an opinion about holding the fair by adhering to COVID-19 protocols, but there was no reply, The VC made the remark while inaugurating a four-day on-campus 'Poush Utsav' on Wednesday.

'Baitailik' (musical rally), prayers, foundation day speech in memory of Maharshi Debendranath Tagore (Rabindranath Tagore's father), and 'Christotsav' (Christmas) are organised during 'Poush Utsav', traditionally held alongside 'Poush Mela, in December-end.

Maharshi Debendranath Tagore had bought land at Bolpur, then a village, in 1862 and decided to call the place, Santiniketan' or the 'abode of peace'.

'Upasana Griha', also known as Prayer Hall, was set up by him as a meditation centre there.

The 'Poush Mela' was first organised by Maharshi Debendranath Tagore n 1894.

The tradition is followed by the authorities of Visva-Bharati even after becoming a Central university in 1951.

Rabindranath Tagore wanted to create a platform of interaction between the rural community and well-educated followers of Brahma Samaj, who used to gather at Santiniketan on the auspicious day of 7 'Poush' every year, to observe the opening of the 'Upasana Griha' on that date in 1891.

Artistes representing traditional folk music, and dancers perform at the fair and locals showcase their artefacts.

"We had first written to the state's health secretary in October on the issue of organising the 'Poush Mela' in the Covid situation. The Union government had said it was the protocol because of the pandemic. But we are yet to get any reply from the health department," the VC said.

The annual "fair had not been held only thrice" due to the Bengal famine in 1943, the Great Calcutta Killings in 1946, and the COVID-19 situation last year.

Strongly reacting to Chakraborty's comment, the West Bengal minister for SMSE Chandranath Sinha said "this VC is lying. He has not bothered to take the initiative to hold the annual 'Poush Mela' and now he is spreading falsehood."

Sinha wondered if it was so, then "how come the state administration has given consent to a cultural organisation for holding an alternative mela with the help of the Bolpur Byabasayee Samity from December 23."

As demands for the fair grew among local citizens, including local traders, an organisation called 'Bangla Sanskriti Manch' decided to hold an alternative fair at another place - not at the original Purba Pally ground but on the field next to Dak Bungalow More.

The VC should explain why did the university not reply to appeals of the Bolpur Municipality for organising the 'Poush Mela', Sinha, told reporters while supervising arrangements for a fair by the MSME department to promote local artisans and craftsmen.