STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition walks out of Maharashtra Council over alleged 'power stealer' remark against farmers 

"Unfortunately, we noticed such an insensitive attitude of a Council member towards farmers, hence we staged a walkout," BJP leader Pravin Darekar said.

Published: 23rd December 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

(From Left) Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief JP Nadda, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar.

(From Left) Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief JP Nadda, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Opposition members walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday, December 23, 2021, after claiming that a member from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allegedly referred to farmers as "power stealers".

Later, speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said they had raised the issue of farmers' electricity connections being disconnected by the state power utility.

"We wanted a discussion on the plight of farmers and sought some relief for the farming community. However, a member from the MVA asked what about farmers who steal electricity. Such a question was completely irrelevant as farmers have been severely affected because of various restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus," the BJP leader said.

He said the demand (for produce by cultivators) has gone down which also affected the income of farmers.

"Unfortunately, we noticed such an insensitive attitude of a Council member towards farmers, hence we staged a walkout," Darekar said.

The BJP leader claimed he did not remember the name of the MVA member who made those comments in the House.

Darekar also expressed disappointment with Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Prajakt Tanpure.

"Our calling attention was regarding farmers' issues and how the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company can come up with policies that would be lenient towards agriculture sector. Tanpure preferred to point out at the Union government and its policies and tried to pass the blame," the BJP leader said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Legislative Council Maharashtra council Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA Vidhan Bhavan Pravin Darekar Maharashtra farmers
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp