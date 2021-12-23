STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS farm wing to hold agitations demanding law on MSP

The organisation will also hold agitations at all the blocks in the country on January 11.

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:04 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stating that the Central government only thought of the farmer unions agitating at Delhi borders, the farm wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Wednesday said it would launch the next phase of agitation to press for remunerative prices for farm produces. The BKS said it will hold agitations across the country in all the villages from January 1-10.

The organisation will also hold agitations at all the blocks in the country on January 11. The BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary said the organisation had given suggestions to improve the farm laws to ensure remunerative prices.

“Farmers were hopeful that the government had come up with reforms for the trade of the farm produces. If the laws had incorporated the suggestions offered by us, the living conditions of the farmers may have improved,” added Choudhary. The BKS has been pressing for legal guarantee for the remunerative prices, and had launched agitations in different parts of the country in September this year. 

