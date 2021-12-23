STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SAD trains guns at Congress government in Punjab over FIR against Majithia, Channi hits back

Majithia (46) was booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday on the basis of a 2018 status report.

Published: 23rd December 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) hit out at the Congress government in Punjab on Wednesday over the registration of a case against its leader Bikram Singh Majithia, terming it "fabricated".

Majithia (46) was booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday on the basis of a 2018 status report on a probe into a drug racket operating in the state.

The report was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) chief, Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

He had earlier denied all the charges against him.

SAD spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana claimed that Sidhu had admitted that he was related to Majithia and was not on talking terms with the latter's family for 15 years.

"Despite this, the fabricated FIR against Majithia relied on the report of Sidhu, which the latter himself admitted was an opinion and not a probe report.

"The officer has admitted that his report was based on the record of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). If that is so, the ED was competent to file a challan against Majithia if it had found anything incriminating against him. But it did not do so," Romana said in a statement.

He also said the trial in the case that Sidhu was referring to -- the Jagdish Bhola case -- had ended in January, 2019.

"Bhola and one Jagjit Chahal were convicted and the third accused, Bittu Aulakh, was acquitted," the SAD leader said.

He said despite this factual position, Sidhu's report stated that Aulakh was instrumental in making the accused meet Majithia.

Romana also pointed out that the high court had appointed a committee to go through the STF report.

He said the report of the committee comprising the then additional chief secretary (home) and the director general of police was lying in a sealed cover in the high court, adding, "It should also be made public."

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said his government will not allow any drug trafficker to go scot-free and the law will take its own course in a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia (46) was booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday on the basis of a 2018 status report on a probe into a drug racket operating in the state.

The report was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) chief, Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

He had earlier denied all the charges against him.

Addressing a gathering here, Channi reiterated his government's commitment to eradicate the menace of drugs from Punjab, while adding that there is no "political vendetta" as far as the case against Majithia is concerned.

The SAD has alleged that the case was filed due to "political vendetta".

Channi also took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for withdrawing his statement against Majithia with a written apology.

In 2018, Kejriwal had tendered an apology for having levelled "unfounded" allegations of involvement in the drugs trade against Majithia, following which the latter had decided to withdraw a court case against the Delhi chief minister.

"See the kind of politics the AAP is indulging in. It apologised to a person who was facing accusations of pushing youngsters towards drugs," the chief minister said.

He also asserted that his government will not let the culprits involved in heinous acts of sacrilege to run away from the clutches of law.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the Congress government in the state is now gradually winning the trust of people when it comes to governance, which had touched the "lowest ebb due to misrule, coupled with gross inefficiency during the regime of (Parkash Singh) Badal as well as Amarinder Singh".

Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also hit out at the Badals.

"The reign of terror unleashed by the Badals has been suppressed to a considerable extent and it would disappear in the times to come provided the Congress is given another chance to serve the people of Punjab," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Bikram Singh Majithia Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp