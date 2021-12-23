STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior Congress leaders speak to Harish Rawat after his public outburst

This comes a day after Rawat created a flutter in the political circles, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders Thursday spoke to the party's campaign committee head and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and sought to mollify him after his public outburst against party leaders, sources said.

The sources said the senior leaders sought to know from Rawat the reasons behind his criticism.

He was asked to continue to work towards ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming polls, they said.

Rawat would be attending a series of meeting in Delhi on Friday on Uttarakhand polls.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Punjab Manish Tewari also criticised the party leadership.

"First Assam. Then Punjab. Now Uttarakhand, Bhog Poora Hi Paun Gaye. (Will finish completely). Kasar na rahe jawe koi (No effort will be spared)," he said in a cryptic tweet.

Tewari is a member of the G-23 group within the Congress which had sought organisational overhaul of the party.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal also said Thursday he shares Rawat's feelings but that his dissatisfaction is an organisational matter which will be sorted out in a day or two in consultation with the party high command.

The organisation is aware of this and the process to address the issues raised is underway, he said, adding, however, that there would not have been a tweet like this if they were addressed earlier.

State Congress leaders will be in the national capital on Friday and would hold consultations with central leaders.

"We will meet party general secretary KC Venugopal and also Rahul Gandhi if necessary and put things before them. I hope a solution will be found," Godiyal said.

