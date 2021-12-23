STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unhappy over not getting chance to speak in last meet, Mamata to skip PM's conference on Friday

Her decision came a day after Banerjee was apparently not given a chance to speak during a virtual meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi in Delhi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi in Delhi. (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would not be attending the meeting convened by the Centre on December 24 to discuss ways to commemorate the birth anniversary of philosopher and revolutionary leader Rishi Aurobindo on August 15 next year, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Her decision came a day after Banerjee was apparently not given a chance to speak during a virtual meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM, who was addressing a meeting of government officials, academicians and prominent personalities, said she would have given her inputs if allowed to speak at the meeting chaired by the PM on Independence Day celebrations.

"It isn't right to politicise everything. I will not be able to attend tomorrow's meeting since we have already charted out a number of programmes on Rishi Aurobindo already. Please write a letter to inform that I won't be attending (the meeting)," she told Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi.

Earlier, eminent painter Jogen Choudhury, who was present at the meeting, protested against the "treatment meted out to the chief minister, and said it was an insult for Bengal which has made significant contributions to the freedom movement".

Poet Joy Goswami echoed similar sentiments.

The CM also decried alleged attempts to "distort" history at several levels, stating that "the younger generation should get to know facts, not twisted facts".

"Whatever be one's ideology, history cannot be subjected to changes to suit his or her narrative," Banerjee pointed out.

She said that a separate chapter chronicling all important events of our freedom struggle should be incorporated in school curriculum, further asking education minister Bratya Basu to look into the matter.

The TMC boss stated that programmes marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be held next month.

She said all records and information about the freedom struggle in state archive, in police files and elsewhere will be digitised for public knowledge.

This would also include dossiers about Netaji.

A weeklong programme will also be held in August to mark 75 years of Independence.

The CM asked the state officials to launch a project to earmark all places of significance during the Independence struggle and build a tourism circuit, while giving assurance that "funding won't be a problem as we are all indebted to the great sons and daughters of India".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee PM Modi
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp