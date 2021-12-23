STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand reports first case of Omicron variant

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

DEHDRADUN: Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported its first case of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus infection.

A 23-year-old woman, who had returned recently from Scotland, tested positive for the Omicron variant, Uttarakhand's Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said.

The woman, a resident of Kanwli road, had returned from Scotland to Delhi on December 8.

Her RT-PCR test conducted at the airport had come out negative.

She came along with her parents to Dehradun in a car on that day.

But when she was tested again, she tested positive for the latest variant of the pandemic on December 12.

The woman has been kept in isolation at her home and a medical kit made available to her.

She has also been asked to strictly follow the Covid protocol.

The district surveillance unit is keeping constant watch on her and the samples of her parents have also been sent for testing, Bahuguna said.

