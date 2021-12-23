STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi calls Akhilesh after wife, daughter test Covid positive, wishes them speedy recovery

Taking to twitter, he wished the joint rally of alliance partners SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal in Iglas 'immense success'.

Published: 23rd December 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath telephoned Yadav and inquired. (File photos)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With his family members testing positive for COVID-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he will keep away from public programmes for three days as a precautionary measure.

Taking to twitter, he wished the joint rally of alliance partners SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal in Iglas "immense success".

"Due to family members testing positive for coronavirus, I will not attend public programmes for three days as a precaution.

"Best wishes for the immense success of today's Iglas joint rally and appeal to all the workers to participate with full enthusiasm and energy," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

He also attached his negative RT-PCR test certificate. The former chief minister's wife and former SP MP Dimple Yadav had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. "I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself...I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she had said in a tweet.

According to a government release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath telephoned Yadav and inquired about the health of his "wife and daughter", besides wishing them a speedy recovery.

The SP, however, has not officially confirmed whether Yadav's daughter has tested positive for the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Akhilesh Yadav
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp