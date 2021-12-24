STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After newspaper hawkers, Patnaik announces assistance for street vendors

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: A day after announcing COVID-19 assistance for the newspaper hawkers, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the direct cash benefits for 1.1 lakh street vendors across 114 urban centres in the state.

Each street vendor in towns will get Rs 3,000 as COVID-19 assistance, Patnaik said while sanctioning the amount. "I am very happy to announce financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each for street vendors across the state. Over 1 lakh street vendors across 114 towns in the state will benefit from the assistance," he said.

The street vendors had earlier received Rs 6,000 each in two phases in March 2020 and June 2021, Patnaik said, adding that the aim of the financial assistance is to secure the livelihood of the street vendors.

Noting that the street vendors play an important part in the economy of a city, he said the street vendors will remain in urban pockets along with shopping malls and big shops.

They are part of any city, the CM said. "Covid-19 pandemic has affected everybody's livelihood and I can feel your pain. The government is always with you and therefore, it has decided to set up vending zones in 87 urban areas with an estimated expenditure of Rs 60 crore," Patnaik announced.

He also urged the street vendors to be cautious during the prevailing ongoing pandemic situation. The fear of Covid is not over yet and therefore, the street vendors should be more alert. "I appeal to all to follow Covid guidelines strictly and be safe," Patnaik said. The CM on Thursday had announced special Covid assistance for newspaper hawkers in the state.

Under the scheme, each registered hawker will get an assistance of Rs 6,000 which will benefit around 7000 registered hawkers across the state.

