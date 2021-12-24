Bill to seek damages for arson gets nod in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed on Thursday a Bill which provides for recovering from the protestors/rioters, the damages caused by them to public and private properties during protests, strikes, bandhs and communal riots.

The Lok Evam Niji Sampati Ka Nuksan Nivaran Evam Nusksani Ki Vasuli Bill was passed with voice vote sans any debate amid walkout by the opposition Congress members.

Once the Governor gives his assent, Madhya Pradesh will become the third BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to have such a law.

The Bill provides for setting up a tribunal, with retired civil judge and retired secretary level bureaucrat, to determine the compensation for the damages caused to properties.

Those seeking compensation have to apply within 30 days of their loss.

If the sum isn’t deposited within 15 days of the tribunal declaring the award, then the district administration will have the power under the proposed law to confiscate/attach and auction them.

The tribunal order can be challenged only in the HC within 90 days of the declaration of the award.