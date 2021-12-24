STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bill to seek damages for arson gets nod in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Once the Governor gives his assent, Madhya Pradesh will become the third BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to have such a law.

Published: 24th December 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Riots

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed on Thursday a Bill which provides for recovering from the protestors/rioters, the damages caused by them to public and private properties during protests, strikes, bandhs and communal riots.

The Lok Evam Niji Sampati Ka Nuksan Nivaran Evam Nusksani Ki Vasuli Bill was passed with voice vote sans any debate amid walkout by the opposition Congress members.

Once the Governor gives his assent, Madhya Pradesh will become the third BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to have such a law.

The Bill provides for setting up a tribunal, with retired civil judge and retired secretary level bureaucrat, to determine the compensation for the damages caused to properties. 

Those seeking compensation have to apply within 30 days of their loss.

If the sum isn’t deposited within 15 days of the tribunal declaring the award, then the district administration will have the power under the proposed law to confiscate/attach and auction them.

The tribunal order can be challenged only in the HC within 90 days of the declaration of the award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp