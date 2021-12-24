Christmas-New Year festival season: Goa COVID task force meets over Omicron situation

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government's task force on COVID-19 met on Friday to discuss the Omicron variant situation amid the Christmas-New Year festival season in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired the meeting, said the task force has asked all stakeholders to take complete precaution during the festival season to curb the spread of Omicron.

He said his government had decided not to impose any curbs during this season but people need to be alert and adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

He informed that the state would install a genome sequencing machine next month in Goa Medical College and Hospital to test COVID-19 samples to find if the Omicron variant, found first in Africa in November, is present.

The state's expert committee on COVID-19 will meet on Monday, the CM said.