Committed to cover all farmers in state under loan waiver scheme: Maharashtra government

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had promised a complete loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh after it came to power.

Published: 24th December 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pesticide, farming

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that it was committed to cover all the farmers in the state under its loan waiver scheme, saying its implementation took a backseat due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Replying to a discussion on the issue during the Question Hour, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that 31.81 lakh farmers are eligible to get the benefit of the state government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule farm loan waiver scheme.

"So far, Rs 20,290 crore have been disbursed. Eligible farmers, who are yet to get the benefit of loan waiver will be provided the benefit of the scheme by making a provision of funds through supplementary demands in this session and later during the budget session," the finance minister said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had promised a complete loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh after it came to power.

If farmers with loan of more than Rs 2 lakh repay the additional amount, they will get waiver of Rs two lakh. While those who regularly repay their dues, ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be provided, he said.

"The government is committed to fulfilling the assurance. The economic situation is not good due to COVID-19 lockdown as taxes more than Rs 1 lakh crore did not come to the state treasury," Pawar added.

