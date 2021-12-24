STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress casting aspersions on Rajya Sabha chairman 'a disfavour to truth, democracy': Joshi

Taking on the opposition, Joshi in a statement said it was painful that some members of the opposition reduced the temple of democracy to a theatre of street fight.

Published: 24th December 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Pralhad Joshi (File photo | PTI)

Union minister Pralhad Joshi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the opposition over disruptions in Parliament, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh and other senior leaders of the party of trying to create an "opposite narrative" by casting aspersions on the Upper House chairman and called it a "disfavour not only to truth but to democracy itself".

Reacting to the charge, Ramesh said he hopes the mention of his name in the minister's statement is not a prelude to his suspension for the forthcoming Budget session.

"I have always believed respect has to commanded, not demanded," he added.

Taking on the opposition, Joshi in a statement said it was painful that some members of the opposition reduced the temple of democracy to a theatre of street fight.

Joshi's remarks came after opposition members, including leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, said that Naidu could not do anything to resolve the differences between the opposition and the government.

In the statement, Joshi said that the chairman was deeply pained over ruckus in the House and reached out to the opposition to break the stalemate.

"The opposition came back in multiple voices which were unclear and contradictory at the same time. Duplicitousness was obvious beneath some weak conciliatory overtures," he said.

He further said when the chairman reached out in a concrete manner, the response proved that the intention beneath the conciliatory talk was that the House does not run.

"Now in order to somehow create the opposite narrative, senior members of the Congress party such as Jairam Ramesh by casting aspersions on the functioning of a Constitutional authority, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, do a disfavour not only to the truth, but to democracy itself," Joshi said.

In the Winter session, the opposition appeared committed to hampering the running of the House, Joshi claimed.

"The public of our country and even history is witness to the level of noise and indiscipline the opposition has made a kind of practice to bring to the sittings of the House. In fact the opposition appears to use every means to not let the House proceedings carry on," he said.

Ramesh said, "I hope the mention of my name in Pralhad Joshi's statement defending an unconstitutional and illegal suspension of 12 MPs is not a prelude to my suspension for the forthcoming Budget session."

"This regime is capable of anything and most of all is simply not interested in any meaningful discussion on pressing national issues. And as far as Joshi's accusation is concerned I have always believed respect has to commanded, not demanded," the Congress leader added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp