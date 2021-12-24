STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Danish Siddiqui to get Mumbai Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' award posthumously

Siddiqui, who had a long stint of working in the financial capital before shifting base to New Delhi, was the chief photographer for the news agency Reuters.

Published: 24th December 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died while being on an assignment in Afghanistan, will be posthumously awarded as the 'Journalist of the Year' for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club, the journalists' body announced on Friday.

Siddiqui, who had a long stint of working in the financial capital before shifting base to New Delhi, was the chief photographer for the news agency Reuters.

He is being awarded "for his spectrum of the investigative and impactful body of news photography ranging from the Rohingyas and anti-CAA protests to Covid-19 and the Afghanistan Civil War", the club said.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be presenting the annual 'RedInk Awards for Excellene in Journalism' in a virtual event on December 29 and also deliver a keynote address.

Senior journalist and author Prem Shankar Jha, 83, will be bestowed with the RedInk Awards for lifetime achievement for his long and distinguished career of incisive and analytical writing, the club said.

Apart from Siddiqui and Jha, 24 other winners will be awarded in 12 categories as part of the 10th edition of the award event, the club said.

