Election Commission wants strict compliance on candidate’s crime records

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will keep close monitoring on compliance of guidelines surrounding political candidates having criminal antecedents during the upcoming state polls.

Earlier, during August this year, the Supreme Court had said that political parties have to publish information regarding criminal antecedents of candidates on the homepage of their websites.

The poll panel has started visiting the poll bound states for review of election preparedness and it has already held meetings in Punjab and Goa.

CEC Sushil Chandra said that every voter should be well informed what are the credentials of the candidates once the nominations are filled.

“If they have got criminal records, that has to be published by the candidates through newspapers, TV, at least three times (before polling),” he added said.