STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Friendship is not a license to rape, says Mumbai court; convicts an 18-year-old for raping 13-year-old girl

"It is settled position of law that consent of minor is no consent," the court made it clear.

Published: 24th December 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A Mumbai court recently observed that friendship cannot be misunderstood for love. Having a friend of the opposite sex does not mean that she is available for satisfying his sexual desire, the court noted while convicting an 18-year-old boy for rape of a 13-year-old girl, Bar and Bench reports.

 “The victim girl was not consenting party is clear. It is not necessary that the protest has to be shown by marks of struggle,” the judgment by Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Priti Kumar said. The judgement, according to the report, was delivered on December 18.

The report said that a day prior to the rape, the accused told the victim that he loved her. She immediately informed her mother. The very next day, the accused barged into the house of the girl when she was alone and raped her.

Judge Priti Kumar stated that it was clear that the girl was not willing to have sexual intercourse which is why she did not hide it from her mother.

“The accused has, as of right in the guise of being friend, forced himself because of his one sided love and committed this grievous offence. The victim girl's life is devastated by this act of accused and accused also has caused a dent to his life at the every early phase of youth,” the Court held.

"It is settled position of law that consent of minor is no consent," the court made it clear.

Hence, the court convicted the accused for offence of rape under IPC (Indian Penal Code) and for sexual harassment, sexual assault and penetrative sexual assault under POCSO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai court Sexual Offence POCSO Justice Priti Kumar
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp