STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government warning on free online education

Companies, which have seen rapid growth in recent times, have been told by the Centre to be careful about the claims made regarding services offered.

Published: 24th December 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union education ministry on Thursday sounded an alarm on claimed free online content and courses being offered by several ed-tech companies for school students, saying that in many instances, they were luring vulnerable families into paying for the services unintentionally.

In an advisory, the ministry cautioned that the offer of free services promised by some companies has to be carefully evaluated.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy that some ed-tech companies are luring parents in the garb of offering free services and getting the electronic fund transfer mandate signed or activating the auto-debit feature, especially targeting the vulnerable families,” it said.

It has urged people to avoid the automatic debit option for payment of subscription, warning that some ed-tech companies may offer the free-premium business model where a lot of their services might seem to be free at first but to gain continuous learning access, students have to opt for a paid subscription.

It asked people to read the terms and conditions before acknowledging the acceptance of software or devices as their IP address and personal data may be tracked. 

Companies, which have seen rapid growth in recent times, have been told by the Centre to be careful about the claims made regarding services offered.

“It is evident that ed-tech companies which may be considered e-commerce entities have to comply with the rules to prevent untoward liability,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Free Online Education
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp