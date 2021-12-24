Gujarat: Four dead, 11 injured in boiler blast at chemical factory in Vadodara 

By PTI

VADODARA: A four-year-old girl and three others were killed in a powerful blast of a boiler at a chemical factory located in Vadodara GIDC area of Gujarat on Friday, which also left 11 people injured, a police official said.

A 65-year-old man, a teenager and a 30-year-old woman are among the deceased, he said.

"A powerful blast ripped through the area around 9.30 am. Fifteen persons were found injured and they were rushed to nearby hospitals. Four of them were either declared brought dead or died during treatment," inspector of Makarpura police station, Sajid Baloch, said.

The persons who lost their lives in the incident and the injured ones included workers and people who were passing by from the area when the blast occurred, he added.

"The four persons died either due to burn injuries or after getting hit by some flying objects. A forensic team has reached the spot to investigate the cause of the blast," Baloch said.