STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Harish Rawat ko gussa kyun ata hai?

Everybody in poll-bound Uttarakhand appears sure why Harish Rawat, the Congress campaign in-charge, is upset.

Published: 24th December 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Everybody in poll-bound Uttarakhand appears sure why Harish Rawat, the Congress campaign in-charge, is upset. Yet nobody knows what he is up to.

The former CM chose Twitter to blow off some steam. Among many things, he was dismayed at being “left to swim with his hands tied in the sea of elections with crocodiles around.”

The indication was clear: he is upset with rivals within his party, and that he is unable to do much about it. Rawat’s self-lamentation came almost a week after his posters were removed from Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Dehradun.

“Those who cannot read the writing on the wall, no one can make them read. I know the people have this faith in me. I don’t even want any position,” said Rawat commented. 

Interpretations of his remarks have been swift and sharp. “At present, he is the one who can win against the BJP. What is happening in the state is that the Pritam Singh camp has won over Devendra Yadav, Uttarakhand in-charge of the Congress. Neither Pritam nor Yadav wants Rawat as the CM. Nor would they like to see any role for him in ticket distribution. He is being cautiously sidelined,” says Jai Singh Rawat, a political analyst.

“There is definitely a rift within the party which has now come out in the open. Everybody is awaiting some result from a meeting of the state leaders with the high command,” said a party insider. PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal said he was aware that many in the organization are busy creating groups within the party, which was not a good sign.

“We’ll soon set things right with the permission of the high command. This came to my notice earlier and I have shared this with senior leaders in Delhi. It will be sorted soon.” 

Meanwhile, Rawat has been trying to project himself as the CM candidate, much against the central leadership’s wish to contest the assembly polls under “collective leadership.” His critics say Rawat has always tried to eliminate his competition.

“He created troubles for ND Tiwari. In 2012, he worked against Vijay Bahuguna and then became a rival of senior leader Indira Hridayesh. Now, Pritam Singh is a threat to him,” said a political analyst.

Voices supporting Rawat’s candidature for the party’s CM face have also emerged. These include Govind Singh Kunjwal, former speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly. Harish Dhami, Congress MLA from Dharchula, also supports Rawat as CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rawat Uttarakhand
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp