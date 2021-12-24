STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have same concern like Harish Rawat, but hopeful of solution: Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal

Ganesh Godiyal said that Congress is aware of the brewing trouble in the state unit and the process to address it has also been underway.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of a meeting of Uttarakhand Congress leaders with former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Thursday said he shares feelings of party’s campaign chief Harish Rawat but hoped things will be sorted out in a day or two in consultation with the party high command.

This comes as the state Congress leaders will meet top leadership in Delhi to iron out differences ahead of elections in the state.

Commenting on Rawat’s tweet where he cited non-cooperation from high command and that he feels like quitting, Godiyal said: “I also feel this and not today but for quite some time. But my style is to give the person in question enough time to correct himself.”

He further said that the organisation is aware of the brewing trouble in the state unit and the process to address it has also been underway.

“If they were addressed earlier there would not have been a tweet like this. We will meet party general secretary KC Venugopal and also Rahul Gandhi if necessary and put things before them. I hope a solution will be found,” he said.

Rawat had Wednesday tweeted that, “Isn’t it strange that the organizational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections”.

Sources said that Rawat has differences with party state incharge Devender Yadav over several issues, including that the party should project him as the face for chief minister while Rahul Gandhi does not want that and that the election should be conducted under collective leadership.   

Yadav has been saying the party will go to polls under a collective leadership as has been the party’s tradition whereas Rawat has been in favour of Congress declaring its chief minister face ahead of polls. 

Asked about Rawat’s differences with Yadav, the PCC chief said taking everyone along is the responsibility of the party in charge.

