Hiking GST on handlooms, textiles from 5 to 12 per cent will ring death knell for industry: TRS

Published: 24th December 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Friday claimed that the enhancement of GST on handlooms and textiles from five to 12 per cent would be a death knell for the industry.

Rama Rao, State Minister for Industries, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to save weavers.

"Hon'ble @narendramodi Ji, on the national handloom day you had talked of strengthening #Vocal4Handmade. Contrary to the idea, your govt has enhanced GST on Handlooms & Textiles from 5 to 12 % which will be a death knell for the industry.

Request you to intervene & save weavers," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

