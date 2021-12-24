Hiking GST on handlooms, textiles from 5 to 12 per cent will ring death knell for industry: TRS
Rama Rao, State Minister for Industries, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to save weavers.
Published: 24th December 2021 07:43 PM | Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:43 PM
HYDERABAD: The working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Friday claimed that the enhancement of GST on handlooms and textiles from five to 12 per cent would be a death knell for the industry.
"Hon'ble @narendramodi Ji, on the national handloom day you had talked of strengthening #Vocal4Handmade. Contrary to the idea, your govt has enhanced GST on Handlooms & Textiles from 5 to 12 % which will be a death knell for the industry.
Request you to intervene & save weavers," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.