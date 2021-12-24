STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAF's MiG-21 plane crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer during night sortie, pilot killed

The pilot killed in action was Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Published: 24th December 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

MiG-21

Representational image. (Photo | Indian Air Force)

By PTI

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: A MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Friday night during a training sortie and the pilot was killed.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.

The SP said local police reached the spot.

The IAF said on Twitter, "This evening, around 8.30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie."

It added that an inquiry "is being ordered".

"With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," it stated.

Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who lives in a hamlet near the Desert National Park, said he saw the plane burst into flames.

He claimed the plane caught fire before hitting the ground.

Jaisalmer collector Ashish Modi and Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh reached the spot.

