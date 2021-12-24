STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India favours return of democracy in Myanmar

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on his two-day visit to Myanmar, expressed India’s interest in the return of democracy in the neighbouring country. 

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, Shringla “Emphasised India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence.”

This is the first high-level visit from India after Myanmar’s military evicted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

The ministry added that Shringla called on the chairman of Myanmar’s administrative council and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including the National League for Democracy. He is scheduled to meet Myanmar-based ambassadors and UN representatives.

Shringla reaffirmed India’s consistent support to the ASEAN initiative and expressed hope that progress would be made in a pragmatic and constructive manner, based on the five-point consensus, added the ministry.

“As a democracy and close neighbour, India has been involved in the democratic transition process in Myanmar and in this context has worked with various stakeholders in developing capacities on democratic systems and practices.

India proposes to renew these efforts for Myanmar to emerge as a stable, democratic, federal union in accordance with the wishes of the people of Myanmar.” MEA stated. Approximately, India shares a 1700 km border with Myanmar. Developments in that country have a direct impact on India’s bordering regions.

Support for border projects

Shringla expressed India’s continued support for people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including those along the India-Myanmar border areas

