Maharashtra Assembly unanimously clears Shakti bill seeking death for rape

As per the Bill, the probe in crime cases against women and children will have to be completed within 15 days and the trial within 30 days.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  To curb crime against women and children, the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill that provides for stricter punishment, including death penalty. The Bill also provides of speedy trial in such cases.

The Bill, modelled on the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh, was tabled in the Assembly by home minister Dilip Walse Patil. It was first introduced in the House during the winter session last year, but sent to a joint select committee.

“The all-party joint select committee called 13 meetings over the Bill and consulted various organisations, NGOs, officers and all other stakeholders,” he added.  

As per the bill, every district will have special fast-track court for trial. “Besides, there will be public prosecutors and dedicated police squad to probe this matter.” 

As per the Bill, the probe in crime cases against women and children will have to be completed within 15 days and the trial within 30 days.

The perpetrators will be punished with imprisonment not less than ten years and may extend to the remainder of natural life or with death sentence in cases deemed ‘heinous’.

The bill also provides for punishment of one to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for lodging a false complaint of sexual assault.

