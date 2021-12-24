STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Nineteen students of Navodaya school test positive for COVID

Published: 24th December 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: As many as 19 students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday.

The residential school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil of the district.

The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12.

"Nineteen students tested positive over the last three to four days. All are isolated and hospitalized. Most of them have no symptoms and some have only mild illness," said district collector Rajendra Bhosale.

"We are conducting RT-PCR testing of remaining students as well as teachers, non-teaching staff and visitors," he said.

