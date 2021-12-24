STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man found Omicron-positive after returning to Kolkata from Ireland

The new patient got admitted to a hospital on December 21, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing and it came back as positive for omicron.

Published: 24th December 2021 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 24-year-old man who returned from Ireland to Kolkata was on Friday found to be infected with the omicron variant of coronavirus, health officials said.

At present, West Bengal has three omicron patients who are undergoing treatment, they said.

The new patient got admitted to a hospital on December 21, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing and it came back as positive for omicron, a Health Department official said.

The patient is undergoing treatment in an isolated room in the restricted COVID unit of the hospital since his admission, he said.

"The patient is haemodynamically stable and relevant conservative medical management is going on," he added.

Earlier, a person who returned from Nigeria, and another person who came back from the UK were found to be infected with the omicron variant.

A seven-year-old boy who came back from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad was also omicron-positive but he has recovered.

West Bengal on Friday reported 550 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, as per the daily bulletin.

The state has so far reported 16,29,530 COVID-19 cases and 19,707 deaths.

Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Birbhum districts reported one death each.

Of the new cases, 217 were reported by Kolkata.

The state now has 7,446 active cases.

So far, 16,02,377 people have recovered from the disease, including 532 on Friday.

The new cases were detected after testing 37,016 samples.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp