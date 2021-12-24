STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists kill newly elected panchayat leader in Bihar's Munger district

Locals said the red rebels had issued a warning to the contestants and also asked the voters to favour a particular woman candidate in the election. 

Published: 24th December 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PATNA: Suspected Maoists killed newly-elected mukhiya Parmanand Tuddu in Bihar's Munger district late on Thursday, December 23, 2021, for defying allegedly their diktats in the recently held panchayat polls.

The mukhiya's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident took place a couple of days before the mukhiya was to be administered oath of office and secrecy at the block headquarters Dharhara. He was elected as mukhiya of Azimpur panchayat in the recently held 11-phase election to three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions.

Confirming the killing of the mukhiya, sub-divisional police officer Nand Ji Prasad said the mukhiya was attacked by a group of armed men at his native village Mathura late on Thursday night. Police officers from the nearby police station have rushed to the spot.

Locals said the red rebels had issued a warning to the contestants and also asked the voters to favour a particular woman candidate in the election. The incident has sent shock waves among the residents, who apprehended more attacks in the near future.

An investigating officer said Tuddu was popular among the residents for carrying out works in the panchayat under Dharhara block in the district. His popularity and people's support envisaged the Maoists, who killed him before being administered the oath of office and secretary.

The station house officer (SHO) of Laraiyatand police station Neeraj Kumar Thakur said the police would launch a search operation against the Maoists involved in the murder of a people's representative. The requisition for additional police force has been sent to the district police headquarters for the purpose.

This is not the lone case of a mukhiya getting murdered after the declaration of the panchayat poll results. So far three mukhiya have been killed in the state.

