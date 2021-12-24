STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New washroom for Kerala Minister Saji Cherian costs more than home under govt scheme

The order from the General Administration Department came out on December 21 sparking discussions all around.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 08:55 PM

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has sparked off a controversy by sanctioning Rs 4.10 lakh for a new washroom in a minister's office when it grants only Rs 4 lakh to build a house for the poor under its "Life Mission project".

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, for whom the amount has been sanctioned, is a two-time legislator of the CPI-M and was a surprise choice for a Cabinet Minister post in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. There were several seasoned legislators more experienced in the race for the post.

Cherian, 56, won his first Assembly election when he was fielded by the party in the Chenganoor Assembly seat in Alappuzha district after sitting party legislator K.K.Ramachandran Nair passed away in 2018.

In the April 6 Assembly polls, he retained his sitting seat and was made a State Minister.

This expensive bathroom for Cherian is being built at a time when the state is passing through one of its worst financial crises.

A political observer said this is a recurring phenomenon.

"Such things happen irrespective of the political party in power. The general norm not long ago was that the Left does not indulge in all this but the belief is now history and they are also no different from others," the observer said.

