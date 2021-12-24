NIA chargesheets 2 aides of top Maoist leader, 3 other rebels in Patna court

Ramashankar Mishra By

PATNA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five Maoists, including two hardcore members -- Parshuram Singh and Sanjay Singh--, in a special NIA court in Patna for their involvement in the supply of explosive material.

Those chargesheeted by the NIA are Rakesh Kumar, Prem Raj, Md. Badruddin, Parshuram Singh and Sanjay Singh. They have been under relevant sections of the Explosive and Substance Act. Two of them, Parshuram Singh and Sanjay Singh, were evading arrest since 2004.

Both Parshuram and Sanjay were stated to be close associates of a CPI (Maoist) polit bureau member Dev Kumar Singh alias Arvind Singh. The police had initially seized a huge cache of weapons and explosive material during searches at their hideouts in Jenabad and Danapur in Patna in March this year.

During the search operation at Bistol village in Jehanabad district, the personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) had recovered 605 detonators, one rifle of .315 bore, seven magazines, six rifle bolts, two wireless sets, 25 rounds of ammunition besides a large quantity of material to be used for making improvised explosive device (IED).

Initially, Parshuram Singh was nabbed by the STF, which conducted raids at Ramjichaknear Danapur in Patna and arrested Sanjay Singh. The case was later handed over to the NIA, which registered a separate case (RC-11/21) against the accused. The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court on Friday.