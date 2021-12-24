STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA chargesheets 2 aides of top Maoist leader, 3 other rebels in Patna court

Two hardcore Maoists -- Parshuram Singh and Sanjay Singh-- were stated to be close associates of a CPI (Maoist) polit bureau member Dev Kumar Singh alias Arvind Singh. 

Published: 24th December 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Ramashankar Mishra
Express News Service

PATNA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five Maoists, including two hardcore members -- Parshuram Singh and Sanjay Singh--, in a special NIA court in Patna for their involvement in the supply of explosive material.

Those chargesheeted by the NIA are Rakesh Kumar, Prem Raj, Md. Badruddin, Parshuram Singh and Sanjay Singh. They have been under relevant sections of the Explosive and Substance Act. Two of them, Parshuram Singh and Sanjay Singh, were evading arrest since 2004.

Both Parshuram and Sanjay were stated to be close associates of a CPI (Maoist) polit bureau member Dev Kumar Singh alias Arvind Singh. The police had initially seized a huge cache of weapons and explosive material during searches at their hideouts in Jenabad and Danapur in Patna in March this year.

During the search operation at Bistol village in Jehanabad district, the personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) had recovered 605 detonators, one rifle of .315 bore, seven magazines, six rifle bolts, two wireless sets, 25 rounds of ammunition besides a large quantity of material to be used for making improvised explosive device (IED).

Initially, Parshuram Singh was nabbed by the STF, which conducted raids at Ramjichaknear Danapur in Patna and arrested Sanjay Singh. The case was later handed over to the NIA, which registered a separate case (RC-11/21) against the accused. The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Bihar Maoists NIA Parshuram Singh Sanjay Singh Dev Kumar Singh Arvind Singh
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp