NIA finds LeT hand in Darbhanga train blast case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against five Uttar Pradesh residents in the Darbhanga bomb blast case. The agency stated that the terror attack was planned in Pakistan and the five accused were terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The charge sheet, filed before a special court in Patna, named Mohd Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik, Imran Malik, Saleem Ahmed alias Haji Saleem, Kafil Ahmad alias Kafil and Iqbal Mohammed alias Iqbal Kana as accused under Sections 120B, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, read with Sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Kana, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is presently in Lahore.

In June, a blast took place at Darbhanga railway station. A few days later, the case was transferred from Bihar Police to NIA.

The agency’s investigation revealed that LeT operatives had planned to set ablaze a long-distance train by placing improvised explosive devices so that the whole train catches fire. The terrorists had foreseen huge casualties.

Hafeez Iqbal alias Kana, the Pakistan-based handler was instrumental behind the operation and instructing the other terrorists who were in India.