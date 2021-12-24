STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shah briefed on Ludhiana court blast; MHA seeks report from Punjab government

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed Shah about the blast inside the Ludhiana district court complex and the overall law-and-order situation in Punjab.

Published: 24th December 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspect the site of an explosion at the District Court complex, in Ludhiana, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed about a blast in Ludhiana on Thursday that killed a person and injured six others, and the overall situation in Punjab, officials said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed Shah about the blast inside the Ludhiana district court complex and the overall law-and-order situation in Punjab.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report on the blast from the Punjab government, an official said.

In a communication, the MHA asked the state government to send the report as early as possible.

The MHA also asked the state government to inform it about the findings of the initial probe and who could possibly be involved in the explosion, the official said.

A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) visited the blast site for a forensic analysis.

Shah is also believed to have spoken to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about the blast and the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state.

One of the walls in the court complex got damaged and the windows of vehicles parked on the premises were shattered due to the blast that took place on the second floor of the complex.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ludhiana Court Blast Punjab Court Blast
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp