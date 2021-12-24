STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Budgam

Two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 AK-47 rounds and incriminating material of LeT were recovered.

Published: 24th December 2021

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday arrested two individuals linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the police, counter-insurgency force Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF in the Chadoora area of Budgam district, officials said.

"The arrested persons are Imran Majeed Khandey and Aqib Amin, both residents of Mochwa in Budgam. Two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 AK-47 rounds and incriminating material of LeT were recovered from them.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the arrested terror associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and they have been providing logistics, shelter and transportation of arms and ammunition in Mochwa, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other areas in the district," police said.

Friday's arrests have been made a day after two persons were arrested as terror associates in Magam area of the same district.

