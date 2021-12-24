STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises cheap electricity if voted to power

UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma in a tweet alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party government increased electricity rates by over 60 per cent.

Published: 24th December 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised regular and cheap power supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial purposes if voted to power in next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Had the proposed power plants in Etah and other districts been built, the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have been compelled to buy electricity at the highest rate in the country," his tweet in Hindi targeting the BJP government read.

"When the SP government takes over, we reiterate our resolve to provide more relief than anticipated and regular cheap electricity to agriculture, households, industries and businesses," he said.

Refuting the allegations, UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma in a tweet alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party government increased electricity rates by over 60 per cent.

There has been "no increase" in electricity rates in the Yogi Adityanath government, he claimed.

"Electricity is being provided without any discrimination. Villages are getting more than 54 per cent electricity," the minister said.

