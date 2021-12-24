STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccines mandatory for using various facilities in Rajasthan from February 1

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure strict compliance of various measures like wearing face mask and social distancing from the first week of January.

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: COVID-19 vaccination will be made mandatory for entering and using facilities at various places in Rajasthan from February 1 next year, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held detailed discussions with divisional commissioners, district collectors, principals of medical colleges and health officials through video conferencing about the COVID situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot held a COVID review meeting with senior officials and doctors.

After this, the Chief Minister called another meeting with divisional commissioners, collectors and other officials for discussion.

Expressing concern over the spread of Omicron variant to about 110 countries of the world, Gehlot said it is necessary for all people of the prescribed age group to get themselves vaccinated and there should be effective adherence to COVID protocols.

He directed the district administration to make people aware about vaccinations and wearing face masks.

It was decided that vaccination will be made mandatory for entry and use of various facilities in the state from February 1.

The Chief Minister said people have become careless in adhering to COVID protocols because the number of daily cases were very less but the virus is again spreading.

"The district administration should make the public aware that they should get vaccination compulsorily, because this is the most effective way to prevent COVID infection. According to experts, the risk of infection and death is very low in those who get both doses of the vaccine," he said.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the system of screening should be strengthened at airports, railway stations and other places.

"Special vigil should be kept on the people coming in from abroad. Along with this, the testing system should also be strengthened," he said.

Ayurveda Minister Subhash Garg, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other officials were also present in the meeting.

